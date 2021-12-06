Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Position Boosted by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.8% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGSH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.09. 12,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,667. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.40. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $62.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.