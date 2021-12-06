Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Colony Family Offices LLC

Colony Family Offices LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 749,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,791 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 24.6% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $39,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $3,410,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 228.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $240,000.

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.19. 6,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,811. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.32. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.97 and a 1-year high of $52.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.874 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

