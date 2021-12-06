Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 5.7% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,969,000 after buying an additional 1,103,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,712,000 after buying an additional 230,426 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,532,000 after buying an additional 2,055,162 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after buying an additional 4,889,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,165,000 after buying an additional 2,355,700 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.41. The stock had a trading volume of 16,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,353. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.89 and a 200 day moving average of $82.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

