Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Position Cut by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 11.4% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $18,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 14,553 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 4,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 79,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $65.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.63. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

