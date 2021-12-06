Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.88 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.