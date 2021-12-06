VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 14,826 shares.The stock last traded at $183.55 and had previously closed at $187.36.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

