Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Trims Stock Position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January makes up approximately 1.9% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KJAN. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 45,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000.

Shares of KJAN stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.33. 1,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,919. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.24.

