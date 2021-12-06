Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.24% of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,415,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 554,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 435,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 223,925 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 351,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 185,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,178,000.

FLTR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.29. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,967. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.36. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

