Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Buys New Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 91.7% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 522.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth $1,080,000.

NYSEARCA:IJAN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.51. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,086. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average of $26.89. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $27.35.

