Validity (VAL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.06 Million

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One Validity coin can now be purchased for $6.36 or 0.00012972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a total market cap of $28.34 million and $7.06 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Validity has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $251.93 or 0.00513642 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,458,174 coins and its circulating supply is 4,454,337 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.