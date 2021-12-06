Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,050.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 123,267 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,847.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 22,167 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,340,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.39 on Monday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average of $50.48.

