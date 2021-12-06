Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 646.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,039 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 7.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in International Business Machines by 6.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 37,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $118.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.50 and its 200 day moving average is $137.23. The company has a market cap of $106.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

