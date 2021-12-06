Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $10.02 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 2.7% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.23.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $248.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.02. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.31 and a 12 month high of $256.39. The company has a market cap of $167.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

