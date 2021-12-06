Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos reduced its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,482,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 444,002 shares during the quarter. Vale accounts for about 11.7% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in Vale were worth $20,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 421.9% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vale by 112.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Vale during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 2,287.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Vale by 336.8% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VALE has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.47.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $12.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.06. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.684 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.49%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

