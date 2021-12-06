Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of UBA stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $776.69 million, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.37. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $21.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.43%.

In other news, Director Bryan O. Colley purchased 5,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 158,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth $315,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 45.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.