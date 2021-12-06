UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $500.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $488.82.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $449.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $423.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $466.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,723,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,551,633,000 after acquiring an additional 81,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

