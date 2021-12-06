United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Increased by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,204,348,000 after purchasing an additional 786,606 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,123,000 after purchasing an additional 710,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,255,623,000 after purchasing an additional 346,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,696,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $201.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.52.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

