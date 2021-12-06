United Bank Sells 16,981 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

United Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 78.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,699 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 16,981 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $88.42. The company had a trading volume of 118,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,502,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.89 and a 200-day moving average of $88.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

