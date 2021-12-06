United Bank Purchases 66 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

United Bank boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.3% of United Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. United Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,998 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,288,000. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $6.40 on Monday, hitting $414.21. 102,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,790,665. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $416.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $368.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.88. The company has a market capitalization of $432.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

