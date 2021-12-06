United Bank Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

United Bank boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE T traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $23.88. 494,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,997,445. The company has a market capitalization of $170.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.25. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

