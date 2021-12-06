United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 71.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PPA stock opened at $68.93 on Monday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.52 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.02.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

