United Asset Strategies Inc. Makes New Investment in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAND. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Mad River Investors purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,066,000. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SAND opened at $5.78 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 26.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAND shares. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

