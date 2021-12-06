United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 418 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

TAN opened at $82.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.68. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.69 and a fifty-two week high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

