Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $480.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $433.00 price target (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ulta Beauty from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $433.96.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $378.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $385.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.74. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $258.00 and a 52-week high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.5% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 317.7% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

