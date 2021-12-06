Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Earns Hold Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $424.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $485.00 price objective (up from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $433.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $378.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $258.00 and a 1-year high of $417.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $385.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.74.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $14,355,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

