Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,755 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 317.7% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA opened at $378.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $385.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.74.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.96.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.