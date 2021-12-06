Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $4.69 Per Share

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $4.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.86. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2025 earnings at $22.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $25.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ULTA. Cleveland Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $424.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.96.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $378.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.74. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $258.00 and a 52 week high of $417.85. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

