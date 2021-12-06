UiPath (PATH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect UiPath to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PATH opened at $44.32 on Monday. UiPath has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.61.

PATH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.41.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $2,259,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $759,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 401,357 shares of company stock worth $22,592,750. 28.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UiPath stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,562 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

