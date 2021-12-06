UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Raised to $59.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Truist from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR stock opened at $56.48 on Monday. UDR has a 52 week low of $36.11 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 282.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UDR will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in UDR by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 56,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of UDR by 1.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 1.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.