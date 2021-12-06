Typhoon Network (TYPH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $27,916.00

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0801 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $728,587.08 and $27,916.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00055345 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,161.99 or 0.08466363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00059497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,103.11 or 0.99885990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00076962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002604 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,096,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.