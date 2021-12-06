Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Piper Sandler

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $42.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of -175.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.20. Twitter has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $142,945.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $218,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,682 shares of company stock valued at $5,670,236. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 1,339.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

