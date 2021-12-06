Tudor Pickering Reaffirms Hold Rating for Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Tudor Pickering in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CPG. ATB Capital raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price target on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.06.

CPG stock traded up C$0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$6.23. 7,097,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,580,980. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.60 and a 52 week high of C$6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company has a market cap of C$3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.26.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$848.20 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.3200001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$75,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,845,033.12.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

