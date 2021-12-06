TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

Shares of MEDS opened at $2.66 on Thursday. TRxADE HEALTH has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a negative net margin of 72.07%. The company had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDS. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

