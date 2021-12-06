Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report issued on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE:SHO opened at $10.99 on Monday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,416,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,186,000 after purchasing an additional 483,011 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,525,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,990,000 after purchasing an additional 610,138 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,605,000 after purchasing an additional 166,171 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,974,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,038,000 after purchasing an additional 161,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

