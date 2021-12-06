Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Gap Up to $16.25

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.25, but opened at $16.78. Triumph Group shares last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 2,141 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGI. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 3.12.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 128.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 13,098.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.