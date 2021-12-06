TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TRIP. Citigroup reduced their target price on TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist reduced their target price on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.38.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.31. TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average of $35.94.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TripAdvisor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 877,741 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $29,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 206.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,120 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,889 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth $333,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 4.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

