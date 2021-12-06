Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TCNGF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.47.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

OTCMKTS TCNGF traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $14.07. 155,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,167. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $14.06.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.