Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2021

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TCNGF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.47.

OTCMKTS TCNGF traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $14.07. 155,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,167. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $14.06.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

