TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.080-$1.280 EPS.

Shares of THS stock opened at $37.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.21. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.