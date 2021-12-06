Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Monday.

Shares of LON:TXP opened at GBX 113.98 ($1.49) on Monday. Touchstone Exploration has a 52 week low of GBX 75.10 ($0.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 178 ($2.33). The company has a market cap of £240.19 million and a P/E ratio of 378.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 120.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 100.10.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

