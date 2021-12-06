Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Increased to C$106.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$106.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TD. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$89.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$97.82.

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$95.59 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$70.25 and a 1 year high of C$96.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$89.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$86.78. The firm has a market cap of C$173.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

