Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 63 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,351 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $203.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.44.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

