Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 271 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 208.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG opened at $222.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.71. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.89.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

