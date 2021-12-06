Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 164,792 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 19.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 698,165 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 164,792 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $11,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 54.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Fulton Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell bought 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $101,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

