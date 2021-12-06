Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 118,464 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 96.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,464 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.18% of Magnite worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Magnite by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Magnite by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Magnite in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Magnite during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Magnite during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Magnite stock opened at $16.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average of $28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 844.42 and a beta of 2.25. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 40,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,208,520.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,487 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

