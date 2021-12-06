Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,040 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $9,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $147,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PACW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $43.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.83. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $50.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.87.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

