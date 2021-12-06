Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $9,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 61.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 70.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,571 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.80.

TDY stock opened at $415.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $436.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $350.01 and a 52-week high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

