Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 788 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,150 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Target were worth $9,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Target by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Target by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Target by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,087,000 after purchasing an additional 172,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Target by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,311,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,042,229,000 after purchasing an additional 66,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Target by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,982,448 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $962,716,000 after purchasing an additional 206,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $247.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $118.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

A number of analysts have commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

