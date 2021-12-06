Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,300 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 344,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

THR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

NYSE THR opened at $16.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $563.81 million, a P/E ratio of 84.55 and a beta of 1.50. Thermon Group has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $81.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.05 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 44,531 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 122,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 46,110 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

