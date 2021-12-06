Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after purchasing an additional 136,094 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,221,000 after purchasing an additional 69,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

Shares of TMO opened at $636.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $250.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $611.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $553.57. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $666.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

