The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by United Bank

United Bank lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,240 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

Shares of DIS traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.17. The company had a trading volume of 287,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,178,828. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $272.96 billion, a PE ratio of 134.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

